The original C.A.R.S, founded by Ned has added Keith, a former company commander of a light medium truck company, understands the importance of maintaining one's vehicle is mission critical. Having additional expertise in maintaining commercial aircraft, optimizing maintenance efficiency and utilizing advanced technology are essential elements in maintenance and operational safety. C-A-R-S-S is committed to providing exceptional auto care. Keith’s diverse background ensures that every repair and service is performed with meticulous attention to detail and the highest standards of quality.
Welcome to C-A-R-S-S, your trusted source for complete automotive repair services and solutions. As a locally operated business, we bring a unique blend of precision, reliability, and community-focused service to every vehicle we handle.
Leveraging years of experience in the military, aviation maintenance, and healthcare, we bring unparalleled expertise to automotive repair. We specialize in foreign and domestic vehicles and use the latest diagnostic tools to accurately identify and fix any issues.
At C-A-R-S-S, we offer a comprehensive range of auto repair services, including engine repair, and electrical system diagnosis and repair. Our team is committed to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.
Precision: We apply the same meticulous standards required in aviation to every vehicle we service.
Integrity: Upholding the highest standards of honesty and transparency in all our services. Keith’s unwavering commitment to integrity ensures that you receive trustworthy, reliable advice and service every time.
Community Focus: Supporting our local community by providing reliable, affordable auto care.
At C-A-R-S-S, we know how important your vehicle is to you. That's why we offer reliable and affordable repair services to keep you on the road. Our team is dedicated to providing top-quality service and customer satisfaction. Contact us today to schedule an appointment.
We Offer a 24 Point Virginia State Inspection with Special Saturday Hours (8am - 11am)
We offer expert vehicle repair and maintenance. Due to the unique nature of each vehicle and the specific services required, pricing is determined after an evaluation. Factors affecting the cost include the condition of the vehicle, required parts, labor time, and the vehicle's make and model.
We Diagnose & Repair Foreign & Domestic Cars & Trucks
Batteries
Brakes
Rotors
Radiators
Struts/Shocks
CV Axles
Engine Maintenance
13669 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23602
Mon
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
08:00 am – 04:00 pm
Sat
08:00 am – 11:00 am
Sun
Closed
Closed for Major Holidays
C-A-R-S-S
13669 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23602, United States
